One of the most underrated players on the free agent market is Rhys Hoskins. From time to time, we as baseball fans are quick to forget how strong a player is if we have not seen them play in a while. This may be the case with Hoskins, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a severe knee injury that he suffered in Spring Training.

Although Rhys Hoskins missed the entire 2023 campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies, he has proven time and time again that he can be an effective producer at the MLB level. In 2022, Hoskins maintained a .246 batting average with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs, which makes him one of the most intriguing free agent first basemen on the open market.

A look at the top 3 landing spots for Rhys Hoskins in free agency

#1 - Toronto Blue Jays

One of the teams that could use a player like Rhys Hoskins most is the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have several key free agents, including both Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman, however, Hoskins may provide more for the club than either of their former players.

"Per Robert Murray, Rhys Hoskins to the Blue Jays has legs. The soon to be 31-year-old is almost fully healed from the torn ACL suffered in Spring Training. He would bring tons of power to a team that desperately needs it." - @GenoHOF

Hoksins' batting average may leave something to be desired, however, he has been a more reliable on-base threat than both Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt, which makes him an intriguing addition to the Toronto Blue Jays.

#2 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, and it would be surprising to see them pursue the likes of Hoskins. The Cubs' front office is looking to return to the postseason at any cost and Hoskins could be an intriguing lineup fit alongside Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.

#3 - Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays consistently find themselves out of free agent rumors because of their frugal philosophy when it comes to roster building. However, Hoskins could be an ideal fit for the Tampa Bay Rays given his on-base prowess, as well as the team's need for power-hitting.

"Rhys Hoskins: Tampa Bay Ray. has a ring to it" - @BayAreaBryce

