Rhys Hoskins Free Agency Update: Brewers reportedly sign former Phillies first baseman on 2-year, $34,000,000 deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly finalizing a contract with first baseman Rhys Hoskins. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, both parties are in agreement to a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season.

The Phillies' first baseman suffered a knee injury last season that resulted in him missing the entire season.

The Brewers had to sign a first baseman after allowing Carlos Santana and Rowdy Tellez to leave this offseason. Hoskins hit 30 home runs and hauled in 79 RBIs in 2022, batting .246/.332/.462 in 672 plate appearances.

The Brewers will see this addition as an upgrade, given they ranked 17th in runs scored despite being in a hitter-friendly park, American Family Field.

Interestingly, previous reports suggested that the Chicago Cubs were hot on tails of him but it seems that the Brewers have snatched a good first baseman.

How does Rhys Hoskins fit in the Brewers camp?

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Brewers were dismal on the offensive end from first base, slashing only .231/.292/.389. This resulted in the club not tendering Rowdy Tellez. In a countermove, they onboarded Carlos Santana to play first base.

However, with the acquisition of Hoskins, they'll go into the season with a much better option than they had in 2023.

Despite the knee injury, Hoskins could turn up for batting practice and was on the verge of making the roster, had the Phillies advance to the World Series. The former fifth-round pick hit over 27 home runs in his four full seasons between 2018 and 22.

Since 2018, Hoskins has had a .241/.350/.483 batting line. He strikes out in around 25% of his plate appearances.

The short-term deal is in favor of the Brewers, as Hoskins is now 30 years old. His defensive capabilities may dwindle with time and his baserunning has never been his hallmark. Moreover, coming off a significant knee injury will take its time and it remains to be seen if he's fit enough for the opening day of the 2024 season.

