Rhys Hoskins Injury Update: Brewers star first baseman placed on 10-day IL with right hamstring strain

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins exited Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates early. He appeared to have tweaked his hamstring while running to first base in his first at-bat.

On Tuesday, the club announced they had placed Hoskins on the 10-day IL. The first baseman is dealing with a strained right hamstring, while Owen Miller has been recalled from Triple-A.

Hamstring injuries can be very tricky to recover from. While he is on the 10-day IL, there is a possibility that the slugger could be out for up to six weeks.

Hoskins is already coming off a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2023 season. This is likely the last thing he wants to deal with as he has seen the ball well early this season with nine homers under his belt.

Can the Brewers keep up their dominance with Rhys Hoskins out?

The Milwaukee Brewers currently hold down first place in the National League Central. They hold a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs while the rest of the teams in the division have work to do.

This is a bit of a surprise given they traded away their ace, Corbin Burnes, during the offseason. However, the rotation has not suffered as much as people thought it would, compiling a 4.03 team ERA.

Offensively, while Rhys Hoskins leads the way with nine home runs, it has been a team effort. Five players on the roster have five or more home runs, and there is a handful of guys with four home runs apiece.

While the offense is losing a key piece, Hoskins was not the team's only source of power. They should be fine as long as he can recover from his hamstring injury in a reasonable amount of time.

