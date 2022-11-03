Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme Hoskins bought Phillies fans 50+ beers for Game 3 of the World Series

All eyes were on Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme Hoskins during the fifth inning of World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park. She stepped up to treat fans with beers in a hugely popular gesture.

"Just saw Jayme Hoskins buying an entire case of beer. She’s the best." - @Mark Kremer

When a fan commented and pointed out that Jayme gave out 50 beers, Mrs. Hoskins took to Twitter. She let Phillies fans know that she would buy 50 more beers the next day.

"See you tomorrow for 50 more!!!!!!!" - @Jayme Hoskins

In total, Jayme bought 100 beers- $17 a pop at World Series Game 4. In Game 3 of the World Series 2022 between the Astros and Phillies, Hoskins blasted his sixth home run of the postseason.

Relationship timeline of Rhys Hoskins' and Jayme Hoskins

Rhys with his wife, Jayme Hoskins in 2019.

Rhys and Jayme are high-school sweethearts. After nearly nine years of seeing each other, Rhys proposed to her at La Jolla Shores in California.

"Easiest question I’ve ever asked, cheers to a lifetime Jayme." - @Rhys Hoskins

The following year, the pair got hitched in the backdrop of Lake Tahoe, California.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have some dreams come true so far in life, but nothing compares to looking back on getting to marry the girl of my dreams. . . love ya, Mrs. H."

This November, the pair are set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. It will doubtless be a huge celebration for the happy couple and the Phillies' slugger will be hoping for many more to come.

