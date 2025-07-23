"Right-hand hitting Don Mattingly" - Joe Torre claims David Wright and Yankees icon are eerily similar

David Wright was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame on Saturday, during the pre-game ceremony at Citi Field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds. He also had his No. 5 jersey retired on the same occasion.

Wright recently garnered comparison to a Yankees icon, the crosstown rival of the Mets. On Tuesday's episode of "Amazin' Conversations with Jay Horwitz," Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre made intriguing comparisons between Wright and Don Mattingly.

"His ability was not even in question," Torres said of David Wright (Timestamp 2:06). "I mean, he was, again, there was nothing showy about him. All he did was put on the uniform and play hard. And, you know, to me, there was a similarity to Don Mattingly, right? For him, he was the right-hand hitting Don Mattingly."

Horwitz found another similarity between the duo, pointing out that they ended their baseball careers due to back injuries. Moreover, Wright and Mattingly were one-club men, having played only for the Mets and Yankees, respectively.

"They both played 14 years," Torre added. "You know, all their numbers are very similar to each other. And another thing that you don't see in the stat sheet, maybe if you read the stat sheet, it may come up. They were really good in the clutch. They both craved the pressure, and they handled it really well."

Torre played 18 seasons in the MLB for three teams: the Braves, Cardinals and Mets. A nine-time All-Star, he also won the NL MVP honors in 1971. He also had a 34-year stint as an MLB manager. Notably, Torre won the World Series as the Yankees manager in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Joe Torre on David Wright's Cooperstown prospects

Despite his accomplishments with the New York Mets, David Wright's resume does not guarantee a Hall of Fame selection. The same is true for Don Mattingly. However, Joe Torre believes that both Wright and Mattingly would enter Cooperstown.

"Both he and Mattingly, the same thing," Torre said (Timestamp 4:09). "I think it wouldn't surprise me a bit if, down the road, you know, with the Veterans Committee, that, you know, he gets a lot of consideration.

"Because, I mean, I know 14 years is still significant time, but if you look at his numbers and just, you know, just add a couple more years to it, you know, then he'd have been an automatic."

The Veterans Committee reviews players, managers, umpires or executives no longer eligible for BBWAA ballots. During periodic meetings, the committee requires 75% of a 16-member vote to induct overlooked contributors.

