"Right now they're a 3rd placed team in the AL East" - MLB insider apprehensive of lack of depth in Yankees rotation

The New York Yankees are looking to put to bed a terrible 2023 season and start fresh this upcoming season. The front office has made some moves to fill holes the team had going into the winter.

One of their most significant moves was acquiring All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. However, they had to trade key pieces like Michael King, who stepped up for the club last season, for them.

On the pitching side, they signed Marcus Stroman to complement Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. However, MLB insider Jim Duquette joined Foul Territory TV, expressing concern over the rotation's depth.

"I think right now they're a 3rd place team in the American League East, and that's not good enough for the Yankees," Duquette said.

Duquette believes the Bronx Bombers are a third-place team in the AL East with the players they have on their roster. And after missing the postseason last year for the first time since 2016, finishing in third would not be good enough.

"A lot more uncertainty with their starting rotation this year because of all the injuries ... Cortes and Rodon had a total of 120 innings" Duquette explained.

While the Yankees have added Stroman to pair alongside Cole, Duquette still sees depth issues. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes will have to stay healthy this upcoming season if the team wants a chance at success.

Health will be crucial for the Yankees this season

Injuries played a big part in the Yankees' downfall last season. The team struggled to get the ball rolling and gain any ground in the division, from the pitching staff to injuries to their core offense.

Rodon and Luis Severino had a tough time coming off the IL to start the season. And injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo stalled any offensive production.

For this team to make any noise this upcoming season, staying healthy will be at the forefront. They have the talent to be a contender, but not if they play musical chairs with their lineup all season.

One player that fans will want to be on the lookout for when spring training starts is Carlos Rodon. Many insiders have revealed that he changed his diet over the offseason and looks fit.

