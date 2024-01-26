"Right now he’s our Opening Day starter" - White Sox's manager Pedro Grifol opens up about a possible Dylan Cease trade 

The Chicago White Sox are gearing up for the upcoming baseball season, with manager Pedro Grifol making a decisive statement about the team’s pitching lineup, particularly regarding the status of Dylan Cease. Grifol confirmed that Cease is set to be the Opening Day starter, reassuring development for fans amid persistent trade rumors.

In a recent interview, Grifol acknowledged the complexity of trade negotiations, emphasizing the need for all parties involved to be comfortable with the terms. Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding Cease’s potential move, Grifol expressed contentment with the current arrangement, highlighting Cease’s role as the Opening Day starter.

"Right now he’s our opening day starter and I’m happy with that." - Pedro Grifol

Grifol further discussed Dylan Cease’s response to the trade talks, noting the pitcher’s unfazed demeanor. In recent conversations with Cease, Grifol found the young pitcher focused on preparing for the upcoming season and exhibiting confidence in his abilities. This suggests that Cease, despite the swirling trade rumors, is maintaining a professional and resilient approach to his role on the team.

The trade rumors surrounding Dylan Cease have primarily involved the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are actively seeking another starting pitcher even after acquiring Tyler Glasnow and signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Cease’s availability is tied to the Chicago White Sox’s rebuilding efforts, but the team’s high asking price has deterred potential suitors so far.

Dylan Cease has been linked with various teams

The LA Dodgers, in particular, considered the prospect of acquiring Cease and subsequently trading him to another team for prospects. The Baltimore Orioles were mentioned as a possible trade partner due to their need for a frontline starter and a deep farm system.

Dylan Cease has mainly been linked with the Dodgers and Orioles. However, the asking price has reportedly been too high.

As the trade deadline approaches and with less than a month until pitchers and catchers report, the likelihood of a Dylan Cease trade seems uncertain. Teams appear reluctant to meet the White Sox’s high asking price, potentially keeping Cease in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

In the midst of trade speculation, the White Sox, led by first-year GM Chris Getz, seem committed to their goal of acquiring top prospects in any potential deal. The decision to retain Cease until the deadline or longer reflects the organization’s strategic approach, balancing the potential return with the risks associated with holding onto the talented pitcher.

For now, all eyes are on Dylan Cease as he prepares to lead the White Sox as the Opening Day starter, providing stability to the team amid the swirling trade rumors. The decision regarding Cease’s future remains one of the pivotal moments for Getz in his inaugural offseason leading the team’s baseball operations.

