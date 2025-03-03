"Right now, Jose Altuve is like a little kid" - Yordan Alvarez reveals conversation with Astros superstar on his outfield shift

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has been coaching his teammate Jose Altuve about the finer points of playing in the outfield as the latter prepares for a defensive transition. Alvarez joked that Altuve has been acting like a child full of curiosity, pestering him with questions all the time.

Jose Altuve is set to switch to left field for the Houston Astros, having played as a second baseman for the majority of his major league career. The Astros are making the tweak to accommodate newcomers Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker after losing cornerstones Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the offseason. Yordan Alvarez will take up a full-time DH role for the team.

On Monday, Alvarez gave an interview with former All-Star left fielder and current MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd. He shed light on the defensive transition of his Astros teammate.

"Right now, he's like a little kid when he gets to talk," Alvarez said through his interpreter Jenoy Herrera. "I'm always out there with him. He's always asking questions about what I'd do in certain situations. Every time he asks, I give him tips on what to do."

Altuve had played 153 games for the Astros last season, all at his preferred position at second base. Meanwhile, Alvarez appeared in 147 times, but he only played left field for just 53 games, with the rest coming as a DH.

Yordan Alvarez reflects on the Astros offseason additions

Yordan Alvarez has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last fou seasons (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview for MLB Network, Yordan Alvarez discussed his expectations from the Astros for the upcoming season, especially after losing two of their superstars, third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker.

The three-time All-Star feels the additions of Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes can fill the void left by the two former Astros players.

"Yeah, we lost some very important pieces to the team, but as the offseason went on, we acquired some really talented guys. So, it's all about creating those new relationships," Alvarez said. "We have some talented guys."

The Astros lost Alex Bregman to free agency before he signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox last month. They had earlier traded away Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs ahead of his final year under club control. The Astros received Isaac Paredes as part of the deal. The club had signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract early in the offseason.

