"Right in time for daddy's homer" - Jonathan India's wife Daniella & newborn daughter cheer on Reds star's second home run of the season

After a relatively quiet start to the season, Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds is showing early signs of turning things around. On Tuesday, the second baseman hammered his second home run of the season.

In the audience at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati were India's wife Daniella, and their three-month-old daughter, Adalina. Proud of seeing India hit his second home run of the season, Daniella took to Instagram stories to issue the praise:

"Late for the game but right in time for daddy's homer."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan India's wife celebrated his home run via and Instagram story

The Reds were trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 when Jonathan India hit a 406-foot home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Despite the fact that the Reds went on to lose 6-2, Daniella was still proud of her husband's contribution, despite being late to the game.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, India has been dating Daniella Garcia since 2019. Born to Venezuelan parents, Daniella attended Florida Atlantic University before transferring to Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida.

The winner of the 2021 Rookie of the Year Award, the first month of the 2024 season was not quite easy on India. Through the first month of the season, the 27-year-old hit just .213 with a single home run and eight RBIs.

Despite some musings that India might be a valuable trade piece last season, the Cincinnati Reds eventually decided to keep the infielder around. This offseason, Jonathan India inked a two-year extension worth $8.8 million, which will keep him around until the end of the 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

"The Reds are on the board courtesy of a solo home run from Jonathan India!" - Bally Sports Cincinnati

Despite being touted as one of the league's most young and exciting teams, the Reds have struggled. Now 2-8 over their last 10 games, Cincinnati's 16-19 record on the season places them fourth in the NL Central, five games behind the leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Jonathan India's manager knows player's capabilities

Despite the sluggish start to the season, Reds manager David Bell has been a devoted fan of India since he made his Reds debut. In spring training, Bell lauded the second baseman:

"He's still a young player, and he's done so much for us. He's had such a good start to his career. He's been an everyday player for us"

Still relatively early in his career, India is learning that slumps are not permanent. On Tuesday, fans once again got a glimpse of the capabilities he possesses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback