Riley Greene injury update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for Detroit Tigers outfielder

Riley Greene, one of the most effective center fielders for the Detroit Tigers, had to be removed due to a leg injury during Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

- Outfielder Riley Greene placed on the 10-day injured list with a left fibula stress fracture.

- Outfielder Jake Marisnick selected from Triple-A Toledo.

The incident occurred during the third innings of the game when Greene experienced some discomfort with his lower left leg. However, according to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, he insisted on staying in the game. But the team didn't like how he ran down Corey Seager's fly ball and removed him during the third innings.

Nevertheless, Hinch admired Greene's determination to stay in the game, saying:

"Riley was fighting to stay in the game. That's a good sign." (via Mlive.com)

Riley Greene was later sent for tests. The reports said he had suffered from a stress fracture of the left fibula. A fibula fracture occurs when more pressure is put on the bone than necessary. Although there is no recovery timetable for Greene yet, it generally takes about 12-16 weeks to recover from a fractured fibula. For now, the Tigers have placed him on a 10-day IL list.

Impact of Riley Greene's absence on the Detroit Tigers team

Riley Greene in Texas Rangers v Detroit Tigers game

Riley Greene is a valuable member of the Detroit Tigers in the MLB. His absence will be a problem for the team.

Greene has been one of the best players as of late. In 2022, He was the Detroit Tigers Rookie of the Year and was named Tiger of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Detroit Chapter.

Greene has recently been on a breakout season with a batting average of .296 with five home runs in 52 games. He is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin his Tigers teammates on the field soon.

