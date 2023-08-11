Riley Greene notches 10th homer: Breaking down Tigers slugger’s contract, salary details in 2023

Riley Greene was essential to the Detroit Tigers getting the victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Detroit shut out Minnesota to notch their third straight win by a score of 3-0.

Greene was the only Tigers player with multiple hits on the day. He went 2-4, slugging his 10th home run of the season, hitting it off of Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Greene has been impressive this year. Through 78 games this season, he is hitting .298/.363/.460. His ten home runs are already a career-high, as Greene hit five last season through 93 games.

Riley Greene is doing all of this on a one-year, $727,800 contract. He will be under pre-arbitration until after the 2025 season.

Riley Greene has been a bright spot for the Detroit Tigers

Rays Tigers Baseball

It has been a tough season for the Detroit Tigers. They hold a 52-63 record which is good enough for third in the sleepy American League Central. The Minnesota Twins lead the division, holding a seven-game lead over Detroit.

Riley Greene has been the difference maker for this team this season. His skillset in the box and what he brings defensively can change the outcome of a game.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports



7/21/15 J.D. Martinez: 467 ft

6/29/16 Miguel Cabrera: 459 ft

6/20/16 Miguel Cabrera: 454 ft

6/14/15 Miguel Cabrera: 454 ft

Today Riley Greene: 453 ft

6/13/17 J.D. Martinez: 453 ft Tigers’ longest HR at Comerica Park, tracked by Statcast (2015):7/21/15 J.D. Martinez: 467 ft6/29/16 Miguel Cabrera: 459 ft6/20/16 Miguel Cabrera: 454 ft6/14/15 Miguel Cabrera: 454 ftToday Riley Greene: 453 ft6/13/17 J.D. Martinez: 453 ft twitter.com/tigers/status/…

Greene went down with a stress fracture in his fibula at the end of May. Without him in the lineup, the offense took a hit. Detroit went on a seven-game stretch where they only posted 11 runs.

Do not be surprised if the Tigers offer Greene an extension at some point this year. He has significantly cut down his groundball rate, which has led to his success this season.

Detroit is building something special with its talent in its farm system. Some exciting names on the horizon could join forces with Greene and flip the division on its head.