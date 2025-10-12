"RIP to this icon" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens saddened by Oscar award winner's death

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, recently reacted to the death of Diane Keaton, who passed away on Saturday. She was 79. Since Hudgens is also from the same film fraternity as Keaton, she felt saddened by the veteran thespian's death. On Saturday, Hudgens shared a snap of Keaton from the 1977 movie, &quot;Annie Hall.&quot; Keaton's portrayal of the titular actor had won her the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.&quot;RIP to this icon. What a gift the films she left us,&quot; Hudgens captioned the post.Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/vanessahudgens]Although the cause of Keaton's death is yet to be disclosed, her health had deteriorated in her end days. Moreover, she was extremely private about her health. Keaton never married but had high-profile romances with Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty. She adopted two children in her 50s.Keaton's breakthrough came with her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather. She reprised the role in the sequel and the trilogy. Her other critically acclaimed performances were for Reds [1981], Marvin's Room [1996], and Something's Gotta Give [2003].Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a getaway with Cole TuckerIn late September, Vanessa Hudgens shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram from her trip to Italy with Cole Tucker, her spouse. The cover image of the carousel showed the infinity pool at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, Italy. The hotel, known for its stunning views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, is located on the Amalfi Coast.&quot;Oh the viewsssss,&quot; she captioned the post.Only Hudgens' legs were visible on the cover image, but the second one showed her wearing a patterned shirt and a matching headscarf, looking at the camera while holding her phone. Another snap of a beautiful view was the third.The final snap of the post was a &quot;follow me&quot; photo of Hudgens and Tucker, who held hands while standing on a stone path surrounded by white flowers and lush greenery. Tucker had his back to the camera, wearing a white t-shirt and a backward baseball cap. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker started dating in late 2020. The pair tied the knot in a destination wedding at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. Their first child was born in July 2024. Hudgens is now pregnant with her second child.