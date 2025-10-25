  • home icon
  • “RIP Shohei Ohtani”; “Billion dollar roster is crumbling” - Fans erupt as Blue Jays’ Addison Barger smashes historic pinch-hit grand slam

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:55 GMT
&ldquo;RIP Shohei Ohtani&rdquo;; &ldquo;Billion dollar roster is crumbling&rdquo; - Fans erupt as Blue Jays&rsquo; Addison Barger smashes historic pinch-hit grand slam. Credit: GETTY
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Addison Barger made history in Game 1 of the World Series against the LA Dodgers. The moment came in the sixth inning when he capped off a nine-run inning with a grand slam against Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda.

Barger entered the game as a pinch hitter for Davis Schneider. He ripped off the 84 mph slider for a 413-foot home run over the center field fence on a 2-1 pitch. This was the first grand slam hit by a pinch-hitter in a World Series. Moreover, it was the first grand slam in the Blue Jays' postseason history.

Fans used this opportunity to mock the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani and controversial singer Kendrick Lamar, who is in the middle of an ongoing rap battle with Drake.

"RIP OHTANI AND KENDRICK," one fan reacted.

One fan takes a jab at the Dodgers' billion-dollar roster construction.

"The pressure is too great for this Dodgers bull pen!! Billion dollar roster is CRUMBLING," another fan wrote.
"Ain’t no way this dude turns into Babe Ruth only in October 😭😭" one fan commented.
"S*itting all over the Dodgers. As a Padre, I'm so proud🥹" one Friar wrote.
"The Blue Jays aren’t exactly David versus Goliath since they too have a huge payroll but it sometimes feels that way. What a game one statement my goodness," one fan added.
"Dodgers should have had some humility before they told us they were ruining baseball. Don’t dunk before the series starts. You may come to regret it!" one fan wrote.
"DODGERS GET DOG WALKED LMFAOOO," one fan added.

Addison Barger's grand slam led nine-run sixth inning the best in World Series since 1968

The Blue Jays recorded the best inning in the World Series since 1968 after hitting nine runs against the Dodgers in Game 1. Detroit Tigers' 10-run third inning in Game 6 of the 1968 Series remains the best in World Series history.

The sixth inning on Friday started with Bo Bichette's walk, followed by singles from Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho, and a hit-by-pitch to Ernie Clement. Nathan Lukes drew a bases-loaded walk, followed by RBI singles from Andrés Giménez and George Springer. Then came the grand slam by Addison Barger and it was followed by another two-run home run by Kirk before the inning was over.

The inning not only broke the 2-2 tie but also made sure the Dodgers couldn't even think of a comeback. With the 11-4 win, the Blue Jays has taken a 1-0 lead in the World Series.

