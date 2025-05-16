Rob Lowe goes bold with two active stars in Dodgers Mt. Rushmore ft. Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson

The LA Dodgers won their eighth World Series title last season. They are primed to win more in the coming years and are looking like a team to establish a dynasty, akin to the Yankees in the 1990s, Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, Golden State Warriors in the 2010s and Kansas City Chiefs over the last decade.

There have been several Dodgers stars who have turned out to be some of the biggest names to play for the franchise due to their contributions on and off the field.

Hollywood actor and Dodgers fan Rob Lowe discussed the topic of Dodgers' Mt. Rushmore. Lowe didn’t hesitate to name the first player of his Dodger monument: Sandy Koufax.

“Sandy Koufax has to be first—easy number one,” Lowe said. “And also one of the nicest men you’ll ever meet. Also a big West Wing fan, so we have something in common.”

Lowe placed Jackie Robinson on it, too. He broke the color barrier in the majors when he made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

However, he went bold by naming two active stars from the current squad on the Mt. Rushmore. The first one was Clayton Kershaw, who has the lowest ERA of any pitcher since the dead-ball era (1920).

“Kersh. Of course,” Lowe said.

Though Ohtani has only spent just over one year with the Dodgers, in which he won a unanimous MVP and World Series, Lowe picked him for his elite list.

"I think you have to put Shohei Ohtani on it,” Lowe said. “What he’s going to accomplish, what he’s already accomplished this last season—and what he’s meant to the international game and to the Dodger brand.”

Shohei Ohtani following historic 2024 campaign in another MVP looking season

After spending the first eight years with the LA Angels, Shohei Ohtani became a free agent and signed a then-record deal with the Dodgers, a 10-year, $700 million deal, ahead of the 2024 season.

Known for his dual threat as a pitcher and as a hitter, Ohtani was expected to deliver laurels with a competitive Dodgers squad. Ohtani, who couldn't pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery rehab, won the MVP as a designated hitter.

Moreover, in the process, he became the first player in MLB history to enter the 50-50 club as he struck 54 home runs and swiped 58 bags in a single season.

Ohtani is following up the 2024 campaign with another season where he is leading the NL MVP odds board (+194, ESPN Bet). While he has yet to turn up on the mound, playing solely as the designated hitter, Ohtani is leading the Dodgers, hitting .310 with 13 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

