Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred found himself in a pickle for his famous "a piece of metal" comment about the World Series trophy in 2020.

During an interview with Karl Ravech of ESPN, Manfred made the comment while speaking about the potential punishment for the Houston Astros as a result of the sign-stealing scandal.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on Feb. 10 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league's collective bargaining agreement ended on De. 1, 2021.

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act," Manfred told ESPN regarding the idea of stripping Houston of the World Series title.

SB Nation @SBNation



Max Muncy posted this on Instagram after the Dodgers won the World Series Rob Manfred called the World Series trophy "a piece of metal" while defending MLB's decision not to strip the Astros of their 2017 title.Max Muncy posted this on Instagram after the Dodgers won the World Series Rob Manfred called the World Series trophy "a piece of metal" while defending MLB's decision not to strip the Astros of their 2017 title.Max Muncy posted this on Instagram after the Dodgers won the World Series 🔥 https://t.co/h5PJpNNppE

"Rob Manfred called the World Series trophy 'a piece of metal' while defending MLB's decision not to strip the Astros of their 2017 title. Max Muncy posted this on Instagram after the Dodgers won the World Series." - SB Nation, Twitter

Manfred later apologized for his comments after a furor from the baseball fraternity. He explained to reporters what his comments meant and that he was sorry for structuring his opinions wrongly.

"In an effort to make a rhetorical point, I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way," Manfred said. "... It was a mistake to say what I said."

While Manfred might have apologized for his denigrating comments about the World Series trophy, many were quick to pounce on him for his choice of words.

One of the many individuals who took offense to the statement was Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester. He lambasted the commissioner for his comments and reinforced how important the trophy is.

"That's someone that has never played our game," Lester said. "You play for a reason. You play for that piece of metal. I'm very proud of the three that I have. If that's the way he feels, then he needs to take his name off his trophy."

LA Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner also turned the heat on Manfred, calling him out for his demeaning comments about MLB’s most elusive trophy.

"I don't know if the commissioner has ever won anything in his life," Turner told reporters. "Maybe he hasn't. But the reason every guy's in this room, the reason every guy is working out all offseason, and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy, which, by the way, is called the Commissioner's Trophy."

Rob Manfred was the MLB's COO before becoming commissioner

Rob Manfred is the current and 10th overall commissioner in the history of MLB.

Major League Baseball COO and newly elected Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the United States division game at the Little League World Series tournament at Lamade Stadium on Aug. 20, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Manfred was elected by MLB owners to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner on Aug. 14, 2014. Before this, Manfred served as MLB's chief operating officer.

Manfred is also a lawyer and business executive. He is also a big New York Yankees fan, which is no secret at all considering he grew up in upstate New York.

Poll : 0 votes