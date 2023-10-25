Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies season ended one game short of the World Series. They lost Game 7 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

Philadelphia's bats did not have the same juice they had earlier in the postseason. Pitching also failed the team, as Thomson ran out six different pitchers in their loss.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is a brutal way for the team's season to end. They were facing their first Game 7 in history and had the upper hand with the game being played at Citizens Bank Park.

Thomson is catching some heat for his decisions. Many were not sold on how he handled the pitching staff in this do-or-die game.

"Rob Thomson once again pulling a relief pitcher out that is retiring batters to go to another pitcher who immediately allows runners on 2nd and 3rd then a sac fly. This whole series has been terrible bullpen management. No matter what the outcome of tonight ultimately is," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Rob Thomson needs to be fired as soon as this game is over," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Phillies fans are largely placing the blame on Rob Thomson. They believe his bullpen management cost them the series.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies ran out of gas

NLCS Diamondbacks Phillies Baseball

It cannot be a good feeling to be that close to the World Series and see it slip through your hands. This is a feeling that the Philadelphia Phillies and Rob Thomson will hold onto going into the 2024 season.

Philadelphia simply ran out of gas at the end of the series. The bats were quiet when the team needed them the most.

Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos were absent at the plate on Tuesday. They went a combined 0-for-8. No batter had multiple hits for Philadelphia in the ballgame.

For the Diamondbacks, four different players had multiple hits on the night. This included rookie sensation Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Geraldo Perdomo.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will now face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Very few pictured this as our World Series matchup, but here we are, and it should be a good one.