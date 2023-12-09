The MLB Hot Stove took an unexpected turn as fans eagerly tracked a private jet from California to Toronto, speculating that it could be carrying baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani, potentially on his way to join the Toronto Blue Jays. The frenzy reached its peak when MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Ohtani was en route to Toronto, sparking intense speculation and flight tracking.

However, the narrative took an amusing twist when it was revealed that the private jet did not have Ohtani on board. Instead, the passenger was Canadian businessman and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, known for his roles on CBC’s Drangons’ Den and ABC’s Shark Tank. The mix-up led to a hilarious meme posted by Roch Eisen, featuring Herjavec waving goodbye to a Dragons’ Den contestant.

The confusion generated considerable chatter on social media, with fans sharing memes and poking fun at the unexpected turn of events. The moment even caught the attention of Herjavec himself, who joined in on the humor by reposting Eisen’s playful message and sharing one of his own.

"There you go Blue Jays fans, just arrived in Toronto." - posted one fan.

While the Ohtani-to-Toronto rumors persisted, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and others shot down the spectulation, confirming that Shohei Ohtani had not left his southern California home. CBC photographers Evan Mitsui added the final icing on the cake, confirming that the private jet was carrying Herjavec, not the sought-after Los Angeles Angels star.

"Sorry Lori...I guess I have a new favorite shark now." - Added another fan.

As the dust settles, the incident showcased the unpredictable nature of the baseball Hot Stove season and the fervor surrounding one of the highest-profile free agents in MLB history. It also provided a lighthearted moment for fans and the involved personalities, turning an unexpected twist into a memorable episode in the ongoing baseball offseason saga.

