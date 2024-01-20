Robert Stephenson Contract: Star reliever's deal with the Angels, explored 

Right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson and the Los Angeles Angels agreed on a three-year, $33 million contract with an option.

According to The Athletic, the deal is pending at the physical before being finalized. This marks one of the biggest splurges of the season for the Angels, who are fresh off losing their MVP, Shohei Ohtani, to the LA Dodgers.

Last year, the reliever had a 3-4 record with an ERA of 3.10, 77 strikeouts and 1 save across 60 appearances. According to MLB.com, Stephenson had an incredible 37.1 percent strikeout-minus-walk rate from June to the end of the season, second only to Félix Bautista's 37.6 percent among all pitchers (minimum 30 innings).

Robert Stephenson's MLB career

After committing to play college baseball for the University of Washington, the Cincinnati Reds drafted him 27th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. Stephenson joined the Reds for a $2 million signing bonus.

On April 4, 2016, when Homer Bailey went to the disabled list, the Reds added him to the Opening Day roster. He made his debut on April 7 but was optioned back to Louisville after the start. In eight starts for the Reds, he went 2-3 with a 6.08 ERA in 37 innings that year.

On November 25, 2020, the Colorado Rockies acquired Stephenson and Jameson Hannah in exchange for Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams. In his debut season with the Rockies, he posted an ERA of 3.13 across 49 games. He had a 6.04 ERA for the Rockies in 2022, including a 10.38 ERA in eight appearances in August, and was designated for assignment on August 25.

The Pittsburgh Pirates onboarded Stephenson off waivers in August 2022. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Pirates signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million contract, avoiding arbitration. On June 2, 2023, the Pirates sent Stephenson to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Alika Williams.

Now with the Angels on a three-year deal, Robert Stephenson's future is likely secured.

