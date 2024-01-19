Robert Stephenson Free Agency: Market picking up for righty reliever as 3 teams show interest, per Insider 

As the start of MLB Spring Training inches closer, the free agent market is thinning out fast, which has led reliever Robert Stephenson into the radar of several teams. The 30-year-old righty had an impressive second half of the season with the Tampa Bay Rays and represents good value for money. While the New York Yankees were already rumored to be interested, the New York Mets, LA Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have all reportedly joined the race.

Robert Stephenson was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016, after five years in the minors. He was then traded to the Colorado Rockies after the 2020 and after a disappointing spell, was designated for assignment in 2022. He started the 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates but was subsequently traded to the Rays in June.

In his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Stephenson recorded a 2.35 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. With Josh Hader looking increasingly likely to join the Houston Astros, MLB teams looking to bolster their bullpen have turned their attention to Stephenson. MLB Insider Jon Morosi reported that the market is moving forward for the reliever:

Who will land Robert Stephenson?

As the market heats up for right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson, there are four teams currently rumored to be in pursuit: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Both the LA Dodgers and Yankees have pretty much rounded up their rotation and are looking to bolster their bullpen. However, after missing out on several of their top targets, the Mets and Phillies may be more desperate to land him, and could offer a much bigger contract to lure him to the club.

It will be interesting to see just where Robert Stephenson ends up playing next season.

