Robert Suarez's wife Noemi turns up glamor in a golden yellow jacket, skirt and off-white boots on New York date night with the Padres star

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:21 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez's wife, Noemi, celebrated Mexican Independence Day at the Empire State Building in New York City. The Empire State Building was illuminated in the Mexican flag colors.

Noemi shared several stories on her Instagram on Monday. The first story features Robert and Noemi in the frame; Noemi was taking a mirror selfie, donned in a yellow jacket with a mini skirt paired with a white top underneath.

Meanwhile, Robert kept it casual, wearing a white t-shirt with denim jeans. In another frame, she posed for the camera alone. Other clips feature the celebration inside the Empire Building, like flying balloons and Noemi herself playing with a silver balloon.

The last shot captures Noemi holding up a cocktail in a stemmed glass with the iconic city backdrop.

Earlier on Instagram, Noemi reshared a Padres post on her Instagram. The Padres' official page shared a post celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The caption reads,

“¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana! We are proud to celebrate the achievements and contributions of our Hispanic players, employees, fans, and the San Diego community.”
Noemi reshared a post featuring Robert Suarez in the frame in his Padres uniform, and the backdrop read Venezuela.

She adds a caption:

Robert Suarez's wife, Noemi, shared stories. (@noemimendoza/Instagram)

Robert Suarez's wife, Noemi, showed gratitude as he earned back-to-back All-Star selections

Noemi and Robert Suarez posted an image from the MLB All-Star Game red carpet in Atlanta on July 15. Robert became the first Padres pitcher to earn back-to-back selections in the All-Star Game since Brad Hand appeared twice in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In the frame, Noemi wore a contrasting sparkling floral mini dress with puffs, embroidered with vibrant flowers, while Robert was in a bold patterned maroon suit with a matching shirt and accessorized with a chain and shades.

She added the caption,

“All Star Game 🌟 2025📍AtlantaThe 2nd and beyond grateful to God for allowing us to live this experience again 🙌🏻🥹🙏🏻”

On the mound, Suarez has performed well. He appeared in 65 games, logging 38 saves with a 3.06 ERA, 70 strikeouts and a 0.928 WHIP across 64.2 innings for the Padres in 2025.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
