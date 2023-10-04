Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was more than impressed with Carlos Correa on Tuesday. The stellar shortstop made an impressive play, gunning down Bo Bichette at home plate to save a run.

It was a big momentum play that resulted in the Twins taking the first game from the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. After the game, Baldelli could not speak more highly of Correa.

"It’s a play I think we’ll see forever in Twins history," Baldelli said.

The play may forever be cemented in Twins baseball history. They were 0-for-18 in their last postseason games, and this play helped break the streak.

Many shortstops in the league would not even try to attempt that play, but not Carlos Correa. He knows his defensive capabilities and knew he could make the play.

After all, he signed a six-year, $200 million contract before the season began. You do not get that amount of money by just being excellent with the bat.

The Twins are in good hands if this is how Correa will be in the postseason. Teams get a boost when their superstar player is feeling themself.

Carlos Correa will be pivotal for the Twins in the postseason

Early in the offseason, Carlos Correa was not returning for the 2023 season with the Minnesota Twins. In December he agreed to a $315 million contract with the New York Mets.

However, that deal failed to go through. The Mets front office was concerned with how well Correa's ankle would hold up. In 2014, he fractured his right fibula with some minor ligament damage.

The Mets were not the only team that Corea spoke to during the offseason. He was close on a deal with the San Francisco Giants before they backed out.

This led him back to Minnesota, and the Twins could not be more thankful. He is the team's leader, and his teammates have said he is a great person in the locker room.

While players like Royce Lewis have come out completely on fire lately, Correa will be important during this postseason. His defensive capabilities, like he showed Tuesday, keep his team in the game.

He hit .230 on the season, but Correa lives for this playoff atmosphere. He loves playing under the bright lights and would not be surprised if he turned it around at the plate.