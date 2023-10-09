Manager Rocco Baldelli and the Minnesota Twins are facing the Houston Astros with the roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Sunday.

The roof is usually closed due to the high temperatures in Houston. This is only the second time this season that it is cool enough to have the roof open.

While many believe that this will affect the volume inside the park, the Twins manager said that it really doesn't matter. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker has clarified that the team had nothing to do with the decision regarding the roof. It was a call made by the league.

The Twins started their postseason with a wild-card series sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays, which was played at Target Field, which has no roof.

When asked about the roof being open for the second game of the ALDS, Baldelli said:

"Like, our two games at home, I thought, were louder than the game last night (a 6-4 Houston win), and we were playing indoors (Saturday) night."

Rocco Baldelli makes lineup changes in anticipation of LHP Framber Valdez

The Houston Astros give the ball to left-hand pitcher Framber Valdez for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. It is the first LHP that the Twins will face in this year's postseason, and they have made a couple of changes to accommodate that. Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner have both been dropped from the lineup for Sunday. Julien is 2-for-10 with two walks, a double and a run in the postseason while Wallner is 0-for-6 with a walk and a run.

Will Rocco Baldelli's changes make a difference for the Twins as they battle for a place in the 2023 World Series?