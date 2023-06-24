Rocco Baldelli was ejected in the game against the Detroit Tigers in the second innings on Friday. This was the second time in three games that the Minnesota Twins manager was ejected.

Badelli has been at the helm of the Twins organization since 2019. He led the team to two .600 PCT seasons in his first two years. Unfortunately, their postseason runs were cut short in the ALDS and Wild Card rounds. However, the form has gone down in the last two seasons and the form for the team has gone down as well.

Currently this season, the Twins are at a .506 PCT with a 39-38 record but thanks to their division they are still at the top of the AL Central. In the game against the Tigers, Baldelli was unsatisfied with the home plate umpire's strike zone calls. He voiced his protests from the dugout which was noted by the ump.

When that continued in the second innings, the home plate umpire spoke to the Twins manager asking him to stop.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “No more Rocco I’m telling you right now you’re not gonna yell outta the dugout the entire game! No more!”



“No more Rocco I’m telling you right now you’re not gonna yell outta the dugout the entire game! No more!”, the umpire said.

Rocco Baldelli's close second ejection raises questions about the officials

On Wednesday night after batter Joey Gallo was called out on a borderline call, Rocco Baldelli was removed from the game because of his protests. This was his 14th career ejection before incurring his 15th on Friday night. These ejections have again raised long-standing debates regarding the officials in the game.

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested robot umpires, and with increasing mistakes from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

