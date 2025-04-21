  • home icon
Rockies OF Brenton Doyle grieves with wife Rose after devastating pregnancy loss

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 21, 2025 10:30 GMT
Brenton Doyle and his wife grieve the loss of their unborn baby (Image Source: Instagram/ @bdoyle_9)
Rockies OF Brenton Doyle has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Rose Doyle since October 2022. The couple are parents to a girl, Braelynn Marie Doyle who was born in July 2021. The Doyles had made their second pregnancy announcement in March via an endearing social media post.

While the couple were gearing up to welcome their second child in November, they encountered a saddening update on April 17. The doctors told the couple that they had lost their unborn child.

Expressing grief over the loss of their unborn child, Brenton and Rose shared a social media post, with a sorrowful caption, which read:

"No one can understand the agony, numbness or guilt you feel unless you have been through it. There is a unique pain that comes from preparing a place in your heart for a child that never comes. This is a post we never thought we would have to write. April 17th, at Rose’s 12 week check up, our baby no longer had a heartbeat. We have lost our baby.
"We cannot describe nor fathom the amount of heartbreak we have had to endure these past couple of days. While we take the time to grieve this tremendous loss, we cherish our privacy but treasure the love, support and kindness that has come our way by family and friends."
Brenton Doyle was immediately put on the bereavement list by the Colorado Rockies so that he could be with his wife, Rose, and support her through this unfortunate personal ordeal.

The two-time gold glover from Warrenton, Virginia, had made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2023. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the centerfield and has added much needed depth to their offensive lineup.

Rockies CF Brenton Doyle is projecting exciting offensive numbers in 2025

Brenton Doyle has made an emphatic start to his 2025 MLB campaign. He has a .315 batting average, with three home runs, 12 RBIs and .888 OPS in 13 games this season. He's projected to hit over 30 home runs and register more than 70 RBIs in 2025.

Despite his positive offensive numbers, the Colorado Rockies have been highly dissapointing this season. They are 4-17 for the season, sitting at the bottom of the NL West. They will open a three-game series against the KC Royals at Kauffman stadium on Tuesday.

