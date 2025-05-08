Rockies prospect named "next Aaron Judge" by Red Sox legend David Ortiz 

Hall of Famer David Ortiz — affectionately known as "Big Papi" — showered praise on several top MLB prospects in a promotional video for Topps ahead of the 2025 Bowman Baseball card release.
In the video, Ortiz could be seen predicting big things for the likes of up-and-coming sluggers, namely Colorado Rockies slugger Charlie Condon, 17-year-old Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made and St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt.
Ortiz then declared Condon "the next Aaron Judge," placing him in elite company as one of the most anticipated power hitters of the new generation.
"Charlie Condon, new generation of power hitter. The next Aaron Judge. The future is in the cards," Ortiz said.
In the same video, shared in a post on Instagram, Ortiz also said that Jesus Made's potential is "endless" while college batting champ JJ Wetherhold is capable of doing "damage" at the plate.
Why is Charlie Condon a sought-after option in 2025 Bowman Baseball release?
Baseball card collectors enthusiasts will have keen eyes to get Charlie Condon's card in Wednesday’s release of 2025 Bowman Baseball.
Topps placed Condon alongside Washington Nationals star James Wood on the cover of the said release.
One of the reasons why the No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB draft is capturing attention, similar to receiving comparisons to Judge, is his mammoth raw power. The Athletic’s Keith Law placed him on top for last year's draft. Law has him inside the top 35 prospects heading into the 2025 season.
“Condon is a 30-homer bat with the kind of contact quality that leads to high BABIPs and averages, and he should be a plus defender in an outfield corner — but there’s more uncertainty here than there was on draft day (.180/.248/.270 in 109 minor league plate appearances)," Law said via The Athletic.com.
Before the Rockies drafted him No. 3 last year, Charlie Condon played college baseball for the University of Georgia (UGA), primarily as a corner outfielder and third baseman. He stands 6'6" tall and weighs around 215-220 lbs.
He was named the 2023 National Freshman of the Year after hitting .386 with 25 home runs, setting a Georgia program freshman record.
Last season, Condon led the nation with 37 home runs, breaking the NCAA BBCOR home run record. He also led the country in batting average, thereby earning the Dick Howser Trophy, SEC Player of the Year and the Golden Spikes Award.