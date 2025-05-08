Rockies prospect named "next Aaron Judge" by Red Sox legend David Ortiz 

Hall of Famer David Ortiz — affectionately known as "Big Papi" — showered praise on several top MLB prospects in a promotional video for Topps ahead of the 2025 Bowman Baseball card release.

Ad

In the video, Ortiz could be seen predicting big things for the likes of up-and-coming sluggers, namely Colorado Rockies slugger Charlie Condon, 17-year-old Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made and St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt.

Ortiz then declared Condon "the next Aaron Judge," placing him in elite company as one of the most anticipated power hitters of the new generation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Charlie Condon, new generation of power hitter. The next Aaron Judge. The future is in the cards," Ortiz said.

Ad

Trending

In the same video, shared in a post on Instagram, Ortiz also said that Jesus Made's potential is "endless" while college batting champ JJ Wetherhold is capable of doing "damage" at the plate.

Ad

Why is Charlie Condon a sought-after option in 2025 Bowman Baseball release?

Baseball card collectors enthusiasts will have keen eyes to get Charlie Condon's card in Wednesday’s release of 2025 Bowman Baseball.

Topps placed Condon alongside Washington Nationals star James Wood on the cover of the said release.

One of the reasons why the No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB draft is capturing attention, similar to receiving comparisons to Judge, is his mammoth raw power. The Athletic’s Keith Law placed him on top for last year's draft. Law has him inside the top 35 prospects heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

“Condon is a 30-homer bat with the kind of contact quality that leads to high BABIPs and averages, and he should be a plus defender in an outfield corner — but there’s more uncertainty here than there was on draft day (.180/.248/.270 in 109 minor league plate appearances)," Law said via The Athletic.com.

Before the Rockies drafted him No. 3 last year, Charlie Condon played college baseball for the University of Georgia (UGA), primarily as a corner outfielder and third baseman. He stands 6'6" tall and weighs around 215-220 lbs.

Ad

He was named the 2023 National Freshman of the Year after hitting .386 with 25 home runs, setting a Georgia program freshman record.

Last season, Condon led the nation with 37 home runs, breaking the NCAA BBCOR home run record. He also led the country in batting average, thereby earning the Dick Howser Trophy, SEC Player of the Year and the Golden Spikes Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More