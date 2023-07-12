The National League broke their 10-year drought with the most unlikeliest of heros in Elias Diaz.

Brooks Robinson, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Pedro Martinez, Derek Jeter...Elias Diaz. On Tuesday, the Venezuelan catcher etched his name into baseball folklore alongside some of baseball's greats.

It was a special night for a player that has had to work for everything he has. It hasn't always been easy for Diaz, whose MLB journey can only be described as chaotic and turbulent.

In 2019, Elias Diaz was non tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a free agent. After nine-years in the United States, it may have felt like he was starting over. Diaz, however, is not the type to mope and feel sorry for himself.

Per a recent article in Republic World, Diaz discussed the difficulties he has faced during his nine-year MLB career.

“When they let me go, I didn’t allow myself to feel defeated," said Diaz.

As the saying goes, when one door closes another door opens. Diaz signed a deal with the Colorado Rockies in 2020 and has gradually worked his way back up the ladder.

In 2021, Diaz impressed his coaches with 18 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .246 batting average. The impressive numbers earned him a three-year, $14.5 million, which now looks like a smart piece of business from Colorado.

Diaz continued to impress in 2022 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs over 105 games.

In 2023, he has a .277/.328/.435 slash line, nine homers and 45 RBIs over 80 games.

Elias Diaz's two-run home run in the eighth inning turned out to be the difference in the 2023 All-Star Game

Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated in the dugout at Coors Field

Diaz's game-changing two run shot to left field was the difference in Tuesday's encounter. The home run off Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles changed the complexion of the game.

The National League went on to defeat the American League 3-2 in a tightly contested battle.

It was a memorable night for the 32-year-old backstop from Maracaibo. Diaz was the first ever Colorado Rockies player to be named All-Star Game MVP. He is also the first Venezuelan to win the award since Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion in 1982.

