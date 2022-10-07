"We can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING" - Roger Maris Jr. takes a dig at famed juicer, Barry Bonds, following New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's new AL home run record

Roger Maris Jr. took a dig at former MLB star Barry Bonds after New York Yankees star Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record this season.

In a new tweet, Maris Jr. congratulated Judge for breaking his father's long-standing record, while also taking a dig at tainted legend Barry Bonds' record set in 2001. He said:

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!"

Roger Maris Jr @RogerMarisJr Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!

Barry Bonds hit 73 homers in the 2001 season for the San Fransisco Giants, eventually ending his career with 762, the most in MLB history. However, he was later convicted for alleged perjury regarding the use of anabolic steroids. In 2011, he was sentenced to 30 days of house arrest, two years of probation and 250 hours of community service for the act.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! https://t.co/T8UGFUzOGo

The record was then set at 61, by Yankees' Roger Maris in 1961. With Judge scoring his historic 62nd against the Texas Rangers, he will surely have one eye on Bonds' controversial 73.

Aaron Judge believes Barry Bonds' 73 is still the all-time record

Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are the only three players to have hit more homers than Judge in a single season. But since their steroid scandal, many have discredited that number and denied them a place in the Hall of Fame as well.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, Judge revealed what he believes is the record to beat. He said:

“Seventy-three is the record. In my book. No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is.”

Barry Bonds had his #25 retired by the Giants in 2018

Judge has cemented his name in the history books, but the debate about Bonds' all-time feat will continue in the world of MLB. One thing that is for certain is that "All-Rise" has certainly set a new standard in the league that will take something out of the ordinary to match.

Poll : 0 votes