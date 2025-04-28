Roki Sasaki acknowledges surprising factor played key role in Dodgers decision

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki acknowledged that he asked for Japanese style toilets in the clubhouse before signing, which played a role in his decision. The 23-year-old was pursued by a host of teams when he was posted in the MLB market during the offseason but ultimately chose to join the L.A. side. While the particular of his negotiations with the Dodgers was previously unknown, Sasaki has now admitted that the agreement to install the new toilets played a part in his decision.
A Japanese-style toilet typically includes a bidet function, heated seats, automatic lid and a remote control among other advanced features. After Roki Sasaki mentioned it to Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, the team was happy to comply with the player's needs. The Dodgers made a $100 million renovation of the clubhouse over the offseason and added eight Japanese-style toilets upon Sasaki's request.
After it was revealed that Sasaki had mentioned adding Japanese-style toilets in the clubhouse during initial meetings with the team, he acknowledget it saying (via Orange County Register):
"It sounds like a joke, but for me it's really important."
Credit is due to the Dodgers management for making their foreign players feel at home with them, which makes them an attractive destination for international players. As with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto before him, Roki Sasaki felt heard by the franchise management, which ultimately swayed him to sign with them.
Roki Sasaki opens up after 8-4 wins vs Pirates
After losing the first game of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied back with a 8-4 win on Saturday. Roki Sasaki made his sixth start of the season and put in a decent showing, allowing three runs and recording four strikeouts in 5.2 innings. After the game, Sasaki opened up on his performance, saying (via SportsNetLA):
"My delivery feels pretty in sync. Even the pitches I don't really necessarily commend, I feel pretty good about. So as long as I get my feel up a little bit, I think I'll be able to pitch the way I want to."
Despite giving up a home run to Oneil Cruz in the first pitch of the game, Sasaki kept his cool and got back on track. The young phenom continues to show improvement with every start in the MLB.