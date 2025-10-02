Roki Sasaki earns Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts’ ultimate “trust” after electric play vs. Reds ahead of NLDS

Roki Sasaki has done incredibly well after his return to the LA Dodgers in a relief role. The Dodgers' rookie started the season as a starting pitcher, but after being sidelined for four months due to a right shoulder impingement, Sasaki returned to the team in a bullpen role.So far, Sasaki has lived up to the trust placed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. On Wednesday, Roberts asked the Japanese ace to come out and pitch the ninth inning. Sasaki started the inning with two straight two swinging strikeouts before retiring Austin Hays for the final out to win the wild card round clinching game for the Dodgers 8-4.After the game, Roberts said Sasaki has earned his &quot;trust&quot; to pitch in high-leverage situations, and he was proud of him. When the manager was asked if he could be the closer for the Dodgers in the postseason, Roberts said:“I trust him and he’s going to be pitching in leverage… I don’t think the moment is going to be too big for Roki.”Dodgers Nation @DodgersNationLINKDave Roberts when asked if Roki Sasaki is the Dodgers new closer: “I trust him and he’s going to be pitching in leverage… I don’t think the moment is going to be too big for Roki.”Dave Roberts' Dodgers set date with Phillies in NLDSAfter sweeping the Reds in the wildcard round, the Dodgers are headed to the NLDS to take on the top team of the National League in the regular season. The Phillies didn't have to play the wildcard round since they were the second-best team in the league.Before the champagne popped up in the locker room, Dave Roberts for everyone to be ready so that whenever the time comes, they do well for the team.&quot;A lot of work to be done,&quot; Roberts said. &quot;My only ask is that every single guy be ready when you call the clock. Keep your minds right. We're going to need every single one of you guys. Stay in it. Stay focused. Keep playing for each other. Let's go.&quot;Shohei Ohtani is named as the starter for Game 1 at Citizens Bank Park. This will be the first time for the two-way star to pitch in the postseason. This October, he not only has to play a major role with the bat but also with his pitches. The way he went deep in his last start, the Dodgers will hope for something similar when he takes the mound.