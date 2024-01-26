Roki Sasaki ends speculations of potential Dodgers move as coveted Japanese pitcher agrees terms with Lotte Marines

Roki Sasaki's future has been much discussed this winter after he requested to be posted for MLB consideration. A contract standoff ensued with the Lotte Marines and Sasaki was soon being linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was a theme of this offseason in general.

That standoff is now over, as Sasaki and the Marines have reportedly agreed to a deal for 2024, however, the details are yet to be revealed. A press conference is forthcoming, which should provide some clarity on the matter.

This deal will allow the Marines to collect a larger posting fee when Roki Sasaki signs eventually for an MLB team. This looks to be a when, rather than an if, due to the pitcher's obvious talents. Presuming there are no setbacks, Sasaki will be highly pursued by MLB teams and he will be a huge winter storyline when he is posted.

When will Roki Sasaki play in the MLB?

While he may request to be posted later this year, the MLB has rules and regulations that would limit the size of the contract Roki Sasaki would garner if he were to do so.

This is due to his age and years of experience. Sasaki is 22 years old and as such would be treated by MLB regulations as an amateur free agent. This would limit both the size of his contract and the magnitude of the posting fee paid to the Marines.

While this might not be a huge stumbling block, as we saw Shohei Ohtani join the Los Angeles Angels in this manner, it is unusual. If he were to request to be posted at 25 years of age and after six years as a pro, which would be late 2026, there would be no limit on the contract he could sign and Lotte would see a windfall too.

However, reports suggest he wants to be posted following the 2024 season, which would be at the age of 23, mirroring the move of Ohtani. This will result in a much smaller contract and posting fee, so will likely be a point of contention when that bridge needs to be crossed.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto following Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it will be interesting to see where Roki Sasaki signs when his time to join the MLB comes.

