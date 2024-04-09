Roki Sasaki Rumors: Chicago Cubs among five MLB teams scouting talented Japanese pitcher

Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, widely known as one of the best pitchers in the world, has garnered interest from several MLB teams. Franchises are keeping a close watch on Sasaki in hopes of getting their hands on him.

In his recent appearance, the 22-year-old threw 111 pitches, in the presence of five MLB team scouts, including one affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, as reported by Yakyu Cosmopolitan.

Seeking to strengthen their roster, the Cubs have prioritized scouting Japanese talent in the past few seasons. During the last three offseasons, the franchise has successfully signed outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga.

Last offseason, the Cubs were highly linked with Yoshinobu Yamamoto but ended up signing Imanaga to a four-year, $53 million contract also containing a fifth-year option.

If Roki Sasaki hits the market this upcoming offseason, it will present an opportunity for the Cubs. However, it will also require them to make some tough payroll decisions.

Other clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds also sent their representatives and are highly likely to pursue the two-time NPB All-Star.

Roki Sasaki has a 21-10 record while maintaining an impressive 1.91 career ERA across 53 appearances. At such a young age, he is entering his fourth season with Chiba Lotte.

Sasaki has recorded a 2.00 ERA with 376 strikeouts over a total of 283 ⅔ innings pitched during the last three NPB seasons.

Dodgers expected to be major players in chase for Roki Sasaki

The Los Angeles Dodgers, known for tapping into Japanese talent, are strong contenders in the race for Roki Sasaki. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale quoted one GM saying:

“Every team in baseball wants this guy but there’s no way he’s going anywhere else but the Dodgers. We all know it.”

Nightingale also pointed out that multiple GMs believe that Sasaki “already has plans” to ink a contract with the Dodgers. If this move goes ahead, he will be joining fellow countrymen Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani.

Along with Yamamoto, the franchise rotation also boasts Tyler Glasnow, and Sasaki's addition will further strengthen the Dodgers' roster.

