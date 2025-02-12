Roki Sasaki’s splitter draws 3-word stunned reaction from Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes

Roki Sasaki is going to be one of the most watched players this upcoming season. The 23-year-old pitching phenom was one of the most coveted international free agents this offseason, and despite fielding interest from a number of clubs, he opted to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers was a disappointing one for fans outside of the city, Roki Sasaki made the wise decision to join one of the best organizations in baseball. The reigning World Series champions will not only allow Sasaki to play alongside his fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto but also the ability to compete for the title as a rookie.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher made a name for himself in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Chiba Lotte Marines. Sasaki dazzled fans with his triple-digit fastball, while also making batters look foolish with his arsenal of off-speed pitches.

Of his variety of pitches, his splitter might be his best pitch and one of the best in MLB, something that veteran catcher Austin Barnes might agree with. Barnes, who has played 10 seasons in the Majors was blown away while catching Sasaki as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' training camp.

"Oh my gosh," Barnes reportedly said after catching Sasaki's spillter.

Although Barnes' reaction was simple, the fact that the 23-year-old rookie was able to impress him this early in training camp is something special. Throughout his MLB career, Austin Barnes has caught a number of talented pitchers, including Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw, which is a testament to Roki Sasaki and his elite splitter.

Roki Sasaki is expected to be one of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers for the Tokyo Series

Yet again, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open their regualr season with a two-game series in Asia. The reigning World Series champions will kick-off the 2025 season with a pair of games against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the team is currently aiming to have both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki start each of the two games.

It will be a massive moment for Sasaki to be able to open his MLB career in front a loaded crowd of Japanese fans. While Sasaki will need to make it through camp and Spring Training without injury, however, he is currently lined up for a start against the Cubs.

