By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:22 GMT
Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony's sister Lia crushes game day look in chic tank and bomber jacket ft. Red Sox star brother's jersey number. Credit: Lia Anthony/Instagram

Roman Anthony remains sidelined due to an oblique injury for the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, her sister, Lia Anthony, continues to show support for the club in the final month of the regular season.

On Saturday, Lia rocked a white tank top emblazoned with "Boston 19," a nod to her brother’s Red Sox jersey number. She paired the piece with a sleek navy bomber jacket, relaxed-fit jeans and white sneakers. Lia accessorized with layered gold necklaces, one featuring a heart pendant.

Lia Anthony&#039;s Instagram story
Lia Anthony's Instagram story

Lia's story was part of a photodump she shared on Saturday. The photos involved Lia spending quality time with her friends near a dockyard. In another photo, she can be seen hitting the streets of Massachusetts with her friend Selina and others. In one photo, she was part of a selfie wearing the above-mentioned bomber jacket with her friend in the photo, also wearing a red Boston Red Sox jacket.

also-read-trending Trending
"🚢🦀🦦" she wrote in the caption.
Roman Anthony's sister Lia talks about meeting Red Sox legend David Ortiz

On June 9, Roman Anthony made his MLB debut for the Red Sox in their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. His family was in attendance at Fenway Park, especially her sister Lia Anthony, a graduate from Florida State University.

After the game, Lia, who appeared on TV multiple times live during the game, saw her Instagram following rise from about 3,000 to over 14,000 in a short span. This left her family in shock over the newfound fame.

Lia Anthony also recalled meeting Red Sox legend David Ortiz in June at Fenway Park.

“Oh my gosh. The people were amazing,” she said. “It was an incredible experience. It was actually, this is my first time in Boston, and I had never been to Fenway. … [The Red Sox] brought us to meet David Ortiz. It was just an unreal experience.
"My mom especially was so touched by it, because David Ortiz had shared a couple words with her, talking about how incredible Roman is and how he'll be the face of the franchise. And it's all just so surreal to hear that, especially about your brother, who you've grown up watching and supported his whole life. I mean, the whole thing is just surreal.”

According to Lia, her experience so far has been surreal since she attended her brother Roman Anthony's MLB debut.

