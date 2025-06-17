PICTURES: Roman Anthony's sister Lia shares beautiful memories with friends and family after Red Sox vs Yankees series

Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony's promotion to the major league was one of the major talking points surrounding the organization since the start of the 2025 season.

The No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball finally made his big league debut earlier this month. However, since his MLB debut, his elder sister, Lia Anthony, has also been in the limelight.

Lia has been a constant presence in the stands as Roman Anthony features for the Red Sox. She shared beautiful memories from her visit to the Fenway Park over the weekend following the Red Sox's sweep against the New York Yankees.

Her Instagram post featured pictures from her time with friends and family from Fenway Park with Lia Anthony seen wearing the Red Sox jersey with his Brother's No. 19 on the back.

Lia Anthony grabbed the attention of the baseball community when she cheered for her brother during his second MLB game. While she was one of the several family members present at the Rays game last week, Lia became the center of attraction.

"Wow, it's been surreal. I went from having, I think, 3,000 and now I'm at 14,000," Lia said on the Greg Hill Show on June 12. "It's crazy. I got a couple baseball ones (DMs). They were funny. I had someone who said they accidentally hit their baseball in there and asked me to throw it back."

Roman Anthony is not distracted by his sister's fame

While Lia Anthony said her brother and her family were "shocked" to learn about her newfound fame, she said Roman was focusing on his game.

"I think he definitely was shocked. We all were. It was ... we all were kind of in disbelief. He's got bigger things to focus on... I think we're all just shocked by it."

Roman Anthony went deep for the first time in his career against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Anthony smashed Mariners ace Logan Gilbert's for his first career home run in the MLB. His solo shot gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Boston eyeing a sixth consecutive win.

