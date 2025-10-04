Roman Anthony’s sister Lia shares heartfelt birthday tribute with stylish party snaps

While Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony made his debut this year, his sister Lia Anthony stole the spotlight as she was warmly welcomed by the Red Sox faithful. After a long regular season, the Anthony family will look to make most of the offseason as Roman goes through his rehab process for the oblique injury.Lia Anthony took to Instagram on Friday, to celebrate the birthday of her close friend, Madelyn Kelley, who also reshared it on her own account. She posted clips that showcased the warm bond between the two. The snaps included Lia and Madelyn partying away along with their friends. One of the pictures also showed the two enjoying a game at Fenway Park with Madelyn wearing a Red Sox hat.&quot;Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul. Love youuuu!!!&quot; Lia wrote.Lia Anthony's Instagram story featuring her friend Madelyn Kelley (Source: @liaanthony @maddykelleyy)From their social media profiles, it seems like Madelyn and Lia have been friends since their time at Florida State University. Anthony studied Human Development and Family Sciences. Madelyn regularly appears on her feed as part of the larger group, including the FSU alumni and Lia's friends, that was seen at the Red Sox's games this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe cameras have closely followed Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, and her friends since he made his debut. Lia went viral online and has since been a close supporter of her brother as he tried to navigate through his first season in the big leagues.The siblings were born to Tony Anthony Sr. and Lori Anthony. They also have a brother, Anthony Anthony Jr., who, like their sister, also attended college in Florida, albeit at, University of Florida. Roman had committed to play for Ole Miss but turned professional when he was selected by the Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.Roman Anthony played 71 games for Boston, hitting at a .292 average with 32 RBIs and 8 home runs, mostly as their leadoff hitter. He recorded a 3.1 bWAR before the oblique injury in early September ended his season. His absence affected Red Sox as well.Lia Anthony's 'surreal' reaction after gaining thousands of followers overnightLia's rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary. In August, after her followers rose from 3,000 to more than 14,000, in an appearance on WEEI's &quot;The Greg Hill Show&quot;, the FSU graduate had spoken about the surreal feeling.“I think he definitely was shocked. We all were,” Lia said of their family. “We all were kind of in disbelief. But, I mean, he’s got bigger things to focus on. So, he’s just been focusing on his debut and everything. But I think we were all just shocked by it.”Lia would hope for a quieter offseason away from the limelight as her brother and his team regroups after being eliminated in the AL Division Series by the New York Yankees.