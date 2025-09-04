Roman Anthony’s sister Lia shares playful bathtub memory with friend in sweet birthday tribute

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony's sister, Lia Anthony, celebrated her close friend Jules Palm's birthday this week.

On Wednesday, Lia shared a collage, featuring warm memories with their girl squad, including group outings and beachside snapshots. There was also a lighthearted moment of Jules and Lia sitting together in a bathtub, smiling and enjoying the moment.

Alongside the pictures, Lia wrote:

"Happy birthday gorgeous. I love you!!" and tagged her friend, @julespalmisano.

Lia Anthony's Instagram story via @liaanthonyy

Jules Palm is from Jupiter, Florida and is a NYU alumnus.

Getting to know Roman Anthony’s family ft. sister Lia Anthony

Roman Anthony has garnered a lot of attention since his debut for the Red Sox. The club seems to be impressed with his potential, and it didn't take long for them to extend him on an eight-year, $180 million deal. Currently, he is recovering from a left oblique injury sustained earlier this week

Roman Anthony and Lia Anthony are siblings and were born to Anthony Anthony Sr. (a financial advisor) and Lori Anthony (a physician assistant and entrepreneur in medical supplies).

Roman and Lia also have a brother named Tony, who graduated from the University of Florida and now works in commercial real estate. Roman has credited his parents for supporting his career.

"I share everything with them," Anthony said. "I wouldn’t be here if not for every little sacrifice they made. You may kind of take it for granted at the time, but looking back at it now, the way things worked out, I’m so grateful for them.

“First, they had no sporting background growing up. I know both of them had to work throughout high school and throughout college to pay for school, pay for themselves, pay for their own living. Both of them kind of came from nothing. For them to have as little experience as they did in the sports world, and to put me and my siblings in every sport they could possible, and constantly support us for 21 years of my life now, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

During Roman Anthony's MLB debut, cameras momentarily turned towards her sister, Lia, and overnight, she saw a tremendous increase in her Instagram following, rising from 3,000 followers to over 16,000 overnight.

She called the experience "surreal" during an interview. Lia graduated from Florida State University in Human Development and Family Sciences.

