Roman Anthony's sister Lia soaks up the sun in red bikini during poolside fun 

Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, is enjoying the summer while the Boston Red Sox rookie is in the thick of the action in the American League East team's pursuit of a postseason spot.Lia Anthony shared a glimpse of her poolside fun with her friend Brooke Basore in a social media post. Lia shared a picture of herself in a red bikini accompanied by Basore in her Instagram story on Sunday. She captioned the story with three strawberry emojis.(Image source - Instagram)Basore also featured in Lia's Instagram post last week with the duo holding hands on a beach. The post also featured Lia's other friend, Kyleigh Dana, sitting alongside Lia. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLia Anthony became an overnight sensation on social media after she was seen in the stands at Fenway Park during Roman Anthony's MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 10. She was cheering for her brother along with her parents and grandparents.Her Instagram following shot up after her appearance, going from 3000 followers to more than 37,000 followers in almost two months.Roman Anthony's sister Lia reacts to Red Sox rookie's contract extensionRoman Anthony was one of the most-touted prospects in Red Sox' farm and the rookie outfielder has lived upto expectations since making his debut. Amid the team's revitalized offense since the All-Star break, the Red Sox signed him to an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million on Wednesday.&quot;I couldn't think of a better city to play in [for] the next eight to nine years of my life,” Anthony said after singing the extension. “And I'm super excited. I want to thank all the fans who show up every day and continue to support us regardless of the outcome.&quot;Roman Anthony's sister Lia shared her excitement about the rookie outfielder's new deal in an Instagram story.&quot;So beyond proud of you!!!!&quot; Lia captioned her story with three heart emojis.Roman Anthony is batting .280 for the season with two home runs and 20 RBIs and could be in the running for the AL Rookie of the Year award.