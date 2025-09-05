Roman Anthony’s sister Lia soaks in warm golden glow in comfort wear at Jupiter, Florida

  • home icon
By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 05, 2025 07:35 GMT
Roman Anthony and his sister Lia.(Via Instagram)
Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, shared a glimpse of her evening at Jupiter, Florida. On Thursday, she shared a snapshot dressed in a loose pin cardigan paired with wide-legged cream pants. She completed her look with a braid and a shoulder bag.

The dramatic sky shades of orange and purple sunset with palm trees and rooftops made for a picturesque backdrop.

Lia&#039;s Instagram story via @liaanthonyy
Earlier this week, Lia shared a series of images from her trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains. She wore a white strap romper with a ruffled design. She was with her friends Brooke Basore and Selly, enjoying the evening.

She captioned it, "scenic stop🏞️🍷🍂."

Roman Anthony's fans flooded the post, showing their concern about his injury from Tuesday's match. Anthony sustained a left oblique injury in the fourth inning on a check swing against the Cleveland Guardians.

Some fans wanted to offer their oblique muscles to the Red Sox outfielder:

"Roman can have my oblique as well."
"Tell Roman he can have my oblique."
Other fans wrote:

"Can your brother be okay, please?"
"Check on your brother for me, please."
"Please let Roman be alright."
"Prayers for Roman❤️"
Fan reactions to Lia Anthony's Instagram post
Fan reactions to Lia Anthony's Instagram post

The Red Sox faithful anxiously await any update on their young star's injury.

Lia's three-word reaction to Roman Anthony's MLB debut post

On June 13, Roman Anthony shared a series of images from his MLB debut. The game was against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, where he went 0-4 with a single RBI and one home run. He also received a standing ovation in his first at-bat.

"6/9/25. Dream come true. Thankful for all the support along the way. Go Sox."
Lia gushed over his debut:

"Woohoo, love you ♥️🥳"
Lia's reaction to Roman's Instagram post.

Roman Anthony was named AL Rookie of the Month in August. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Anthony is set to miss four to six weeks due to the moderate oblique strain suffered on Wednesday.

