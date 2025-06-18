Roman Anthony’s sister Lia turns heads with chic vacation snap from Madrid adventure

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is slowly finding his footing in the league after being called up on June 9. Upon his arrival, he became the youngest player to debut in team history, surpassing club stalwart Rafael Devers. In his second career game, Anthony tallied his first major league hit which was a two-RBI double of Ryan Pepiot.
During the game, the Red Sox prospect's family was present to support him. Apart from the youngster's gameplay on the field, another particular member of the family caught the eye of the public. Lia, Roman's elder sister, turned heads when she was interviewed during the game for her stunning visuals. She recently dropped a photo of her European trip with her friends.
In the photo that was shared through Instagram, Lia shared a groupfie with two of her friends at the Spanish capital of Madrid. Lia sported a maroon dress with emojis indicating that she will attend a dance party.
Lia Anthony shares inspiring words imparted by Red Sox legend David Ortiz
During Roman's second-ever career game as a Red Sock, his parents, along with his sister Lia, were introduced to club legend David Ortiz. In an interview with the New York Post, the elder sibling shared her experience meeting the Baseball Hall of Famer.
"Oh my gosh. The people were amazing. It was an incredible experience. It was actually, this is my first time in Boston, and I had never been to Fenway… [The Red Sox] brought us to meet David Ortiz. It was just an unreal experience," Lia said.
She further shared that Ortiz approached their mother and had nothing but praise for Roman's skills, and even vouching for him to be the next great Red Sox player.
"My mom, especially, was so touched by it, because David Ortiz had shared a couple words with her, talking about how incredible Roman is and how he’ll be the face of the franchise. It’s all just so surreal to hear that, especially about your brother, who you’ve grown up watching and supported his whole life. I mean, the whole thing is just surreal."
Roman recently hit his first career home run in the team's 2-0 victory against the Mariners on Monday. It would be interesting to see if one of baseball's top prospects would fulfill his potential in a few years time.