"Romano came in to literally f*** up like a novice" "Total meltdown" - Toronto Blue Jays fans infuriated by closer Jordan Romano's blown save against the Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays star Jordan Romano has been one of the best closers in the MLB, but came up short against the Baltimore Orioles. This was a crucial game for the Orioles, who are desperately trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Blue Jays had a lead over the Orioles when Romano took over in the ninth inning, but it did not last long.

Romano quickly allowed three runs, a deficit the Blue Jays could not overcome. Jordan Romano has been stellar in 2022 before this game, averaging a 1.91 ERA. Normally when he comes into the game, it is a resounding sense of relief for Toronto Blue Jays fans. That did not pan out this time.

Mitch Bannon @MitchBannon That was Jordan Romano’s first blown save in a #BlueJays loss since June 21. He’d gone 30.2 IP allowing just 3 ER since then (0.88 ERA, 35K, 7BB). That was Jordan Romano’s first blown save in a #BlueJays loss since June 21. He’d gone 30.2 IP allowing just 3 ER since then (0.88 ERA, 35K, 7BB).

Not only was this his first blown save since June 21, it was his first ever at Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays play.

Scott Carson 🇨🇦 @KOAS1963 #BlueJays closer Jordan Romano with his first career blown save at Rogers Centre. He had been 32 for 32 prior to today #BlueJays closer Jordan Romano with his first career blown save at Rogers Centre. He had been 32 for 32 prior to today

Despite his dominant season, this loss was still maddening for many fans who were hopeful for a victory.

Adrian Veidt @adrianveidt1992 @madaboutshmu @BlueJays They had the game sealed. Cimber came in to goof around. Romano came in to literally fuck up like a novice. In the clutch with runners aboard Bichette came in to do what he does best; fail. @madaboutshmu @BlueJays They had the game sealed. Cimber came in to goof around. Romano came in to literally fuck up like a novice. In the clutch with runners aboard Bichette came in to do what he does best; fail.

This was about as bad of a game as Jordan Romano has had all season.

It was almost hard to believe as it was happening, because the star closer has become nearly automatic this season. Allowing an opposing team to climb back into the lead has not been the norm for Romano.

Metra_BNSF_Rails @BnsfRails The Orioles took the lead against Jordan Romano??? The Orioles took the lead against Jordan Romano???

Sam's Cards @samyy59264895 Jordan Romano is so shit. Why is he still in Jordan Romano is so shit. Why is he still in

Many fans understand how difficult it is to be perfect in the modern MLB as a closing pitcher.

There is no doubt that this was not a good performance from Romano. But given how good he has been this season, a rare poor performance is easy to forgive.

Adam @aharty0916 Every closer gets blown up once in awhile.. It appears that day has arrived for Jordan Romano.. #BlueJays Every closer gets blown up once in awhile.. It appears that day has arrived for Jordan Romano.. #BlueJays

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the most passionate fanbases in the game, so it is no surprise they are prone to exaggeration.

💀 @FLast12345 Jordan Romano generational choke job Jordan Romano generational choke job

This was not the game that was expected. Great games from Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ending in a loss are few and far between.

The Toronto Blue Jays understand how valuable Jordan Romano is to their rotation.

The Toronto Blue Jays need Jordan Romano at his best for their playoff run

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

The American League hosts some of the top offenses in all of baseball, including the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. These are teams that can score in bunches, and excellent pitching is required to shut them down. For the Blue Jays, Romano is that excellent pitcher.

As long as this blown save does not affect Romano in the long-term, he will be the Blue Jays' go-to closer in October. For them to win a championship, they will need him to play better than he did today.

