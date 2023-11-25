Ron Hodges cause of death: How did former Mets catcher die?

The baseball world is mourning the loss of former Mets catcher Ron Hodges, who died at the age of 74 after a brief illness. The announcement was made by a New York spokesperson on Friday.

Hodges, born in Rocky Mount, Virginia, made his mark in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets. Drafted in the second round of the 1972 amateur draft, he quickly rose to prominence, making his MLB debut in 1973. His career spanned an impressive 12 years, with Hodges retiring in 1984.

During his tenure with the Mets, Hodges proved to be a valuable player, contributing to the team’s success. One memorable moment was his game-winning single in the 13th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, 1973, a pivotal play that propelled the Mets to a division lead they would hold onto for the rest of the season.

Hodges’ impact extended beyond the field, earning him the respect of teammates and fans alike. Cleon Jones, a former teammate, fondly remembered Hodges for his clutch hits and his ability to contribute when it mattered most. Hodges himself reflected on the 1973 season, describing it as the favorite memory of his baseball career.

What was the cause of Ron Hodges’ death?

There have not been any reports as to the specific illness that Ron Hodges’ suffered. However, reports suggest that it was a short illness, which may indicate that the process was quick.

After retiring from baseball, Hodges transitioned to a successful career as a realtor, showcasing his versatility both on and off the field. He remained a steadfast presence in the Mets organization, playing under seven different managers throughout his career.

Ron Hodges leaves behind a legacy that transcends statistics and game outcomes. His contributions to the Mets and the MLB as a whole will be remembered fondly.

As the baseball community reflects on his life, the thoughts of fans and fellow players are with Hodges’ family during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements for the beloved catcher are currently pending.

