Ronald Acuna Jr. backed by ex-Mets GM as a superstar despite major deficiency

While the Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has been on the news recently for his disagreement with manager Brian Snitker, one ex-Mets GM believes that he is destined for greatness.

The 27-year-old has had periods of brilliance with the Braves over the years, but has struggled to find the consistency in his game that is needed to become a superstar.

Analyzing Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday's episode of MLB Now, host Brian Kenny pointed out that the outfielder's OPS over the last four years ranks 44th in the MLB. However, former Mets GM Steve Phillips believes that he is a superstar nonetheless, saying:

"Of course he's a superstar. He's an MVP, he's a 70-40 guy, yes he is a superstar player, there's no question about that. He's going to be a guy that puts up huge numbers throughout his career... From a baseball perspective, he's a five-tool superstar."

"He's had some peaks and valleys, but he's also a baby still, in baseball terms. He's not even in the prime of his career yet and he's already showing me he's got a chance to be an absolute top level MVP. Every year his year starts, I'm counting on him as a potential MVP."

After making his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2018, Ronald Acuna Jr. quickly established himself with his electric pace and hitting prowess. His best season in the MLB came in 2023, when he recorded a 70-40 season and bagged the NL MVP award. However, his numbers are not as good as they could have been due to multiple injuries over the years.

This season, Ronald Acuna Jr. is yet to make an appearance after suffering a torn ACL in May last year. Moreover, the recent chaos between Acuna Jr. and Brian Snitker has not helped things get better as the Braves currently hold a 9-13 record.

The Braves suspend Ronald Acuna Jr. for his tweet criticizing manager Brian Snitker

The Atlanta Braves have slapped Ronald Acuna Jr. with a three-game suspension for his public comment on Brian Snitker on Sunday. Acuna Jr. criticized Snitzer for not penalizing Jarred Kelenic after a misjudged play.

In a since-deleted tweet, the outfielder claimed that if it were him, he would have been taken out of the game.

Upon his return to fitness from the ACL injury, Acuna Jr. will have to serve the three-game suspension before returning to action for the Braves. This is not good news for Atlanta fans as they continue to struggle in the MLB this season.

