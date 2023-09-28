Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes first player in MLB history to record a 40/70 season, Braves star's phenomenal season reaches historic milestone

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. reached a historic milestone in the MLB when he achieved the first-ever 40/70 season on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan recorded his 70th stolen base of the season as his team went on to secure a 6-5 win to secure the series against the Chicago Cubs. Having hit his 41st homer of the season a day earlier, Acuna took his season's tally of stolen bases to 70, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in the MLB.

Ronald Acuna signed with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and went on to make his major league debut in 2018. He has had an impressive career since then, winning several awards. In 2019, he first entered the 30-30 club, with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases and has now entered the 40-40 this season.

In Wednesday's game against the Cubs, the 25-year-old reached new heights, as he became the first player in MLB history to achieve a 40-70 season. He started the evening with 41 homers and 68 stolen bases.

He recorded his first steal of the night in the seventh, thanks to a poor throw from the Cubs catcher and then his historic second steal in the eighth to enter the record books.

Ozzie Albies wins it for the Braves as Ronald Acuna Jr. makes MLB history

While the spotlight was on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s historic achievement in MLB history, Ozzie Albies stepped up for the Atlanta Braves in the right moment to complete a thrilling night of baseball.

Albies started the night with a solo homer in the first, but the Braves soon fell behind and were playing catch-up. After coming from behind to tie the game thice, Albies hit a walk-off single towards right field in the bottom of the tenth, allowing Ronald Acuna Jr. to score the winning run.

It was another exceptional performance from Atlanta, who are in high spirits heading into the postseason.