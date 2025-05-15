Ronald Acuna Jr. breaks silence about controversial comments against Braves skipper Brian Snitker 

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has opened up about his controversial comments towards manager Brian Snitker and revealed he has apologized to everyone on the team. Yet to start his 2025 season due to injury, Acuna commented on Snitker having double standards in the team last month.

Ad

The incident happened on April 19, when outfielder Jarred Kelenic was tagged out during a home run walk when the ball hadn't gone over the fence. Acuna posted on X/Twitter claiming a double standard, since he has himself been taken off for a similar incident in 2019. While he deleted the tweet moments later, it had already gone viral over social media.

Acuna Jr. visited the team at Truist Park on Wednesday and revealed before the game that he had apologized to Snitker as well as his teammates, saying via "680 TheFan":

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just apologized and asked for his forgiveness for what I posted, and for being a distraction. You know, just wanted to clear the air and move on.”

When asked if he still harbors any ill will from the 2019 incident, Acuna replied:

“No. That was just a moment of frustration for me, but thankfully I was able to apologize to Snit. I was in the wrong. I shouldn’t have done that. But thankfully I was able to apologize to Snit man-to-man, to his face. I was able to apologize to my teammates, and now we’re just turning the page and moving on.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronald Acuna Jr. went on to explain that he was just frustrated because of his current situation with the team. While he has taken huge steps in his recovery from knee surgery, the outfielder has not been able to help his team on the field as they struggle to hit their stride this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ready to start rehab assignment on Thursday

One year after his season-ending knee injury last season, Ronald Acuna Jr. will start rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. The Braves star tore his ACL while taking a lead from second base in May last year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Acuna Jr. has since undergone surgery to repair the damage to his left knee and has been on the injured list throughout this season. It is huge news for the Braves, who will be eager to welcome their biggest star back to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More