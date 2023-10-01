Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. finally broke the franchise record for the highest steals in a single season after recording his 73rd steal of the year against the Washington Nationals. It was a long time coming as fans from across the MLB tuned in to see the Venezuelan make history on Saturday. He did it in the bottom of the third inning with his team down 3-0, providing the spark for them to fight back.

Acuna Jr. has established himself as one of the clear frontrunners for the NL MVP award, becoming the first player to ever achieve 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single MLB season. Ever since making his major league debut for the Braves, he has been one of their star players. However, this year has been his best by far as he takes his own records to greater heights.

During Saturday's game, the Nationals took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, making a positive start on the night. However, as Acuna Jr. completed his historic 73rd stolen base of the season, things started to turn around for the Atlanta side and they were in a 5-3 lead by the fifth inning. Braves fans were ecstatic and took the chance to share their reactions on social media.

"Give the man the MVP already," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"Historic season," added another.

Spencer Strider joins Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Braves' record books

While Ronald Acuna Jr. has grabbed most of the headlines leading up to his historic 40-70 landmark, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider also made franchise history on Saturday night.

The starting pitcher recorded his 277th strikeout of the season in the first inning, becoming the pitcher with the highest number of strikeouts in a single season for the Braves. Strider has now overtaken John Smoltz's record of 276 strikeouts in his 1996 Cy Young winning season.

The Braves will play the last game of the regular MLB season on Sunday as they look forward to a promising postseason run this year.