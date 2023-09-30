Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to scale unprecedented heights as Braves' $100,000,000 star ties franchise record for most stolen bases

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. made history once again as he tied the franchise record with his 72nd stolen base of the season on Friday. The Braves took a 2-0 lead into the second inning before the Washington Nationals fought back in the fourth. Acuna Jr. stole two bases on the night to tie Otis Nixon's franchise record of the 72 stolen bases in a season before being pulled from the game.

Ronald Acuna Jr., who signed a $100 million extension in 2019, continued his historic season in the MLB. During the Braves' sweep of the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week, the Venezuelan outfielder became the first player in history to record a 40-70 season in the major laegues.

Now, with the Braves having already booked their place in the postseason, he has no pressure on him as he continues to impress into the final weekend of the regular season.

While he made history in the previous game by entering the 40-70, Acuna Jr.'s two stolen bases against the Nationals on Friday took his season's tally to 72. However, he was then pulled from the game to avoid any unnecessary risks, which means he'll have to wait until tomorrow to surpass Otis Nixon's franchise record.

The Nationals fight back after Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled following historic landmark

While Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to pump up his numbers to extend them into the Atlanta Braves' record books, he will have to wait until tomorrow to break the franchise record for the highest stolen bases in a MLB season.

Soon after he was pulled, the Washington Nationals fought back with a Carter Kleboom three-run homer and a Jake Alu solo homer to take a 4-2 lead. However, the Braves fought back to tie the game fifth inning and eventaully regain the lead. As we head into the final stages of the game, it is still a tight affair which has kept fans at the edge of their seats.