Ronald Acuña Jr. explains Home Run Derby decision in touching message to Braves fans with wife Maria's support 

Atlanta Braves star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup in West Sacramento due to lower back tightness that sparked during pre-game weight training. Despite the discomfort, he hit a leadoff home run and added another solo shot in Wednesday's game, which helped the Braves secure a 9-2 victory over the Athletics.
Later in his action-packed performance, Acuña Jr. shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram, where he disclosed he will no longer participate in the Home Run Derby. He had experienced lower back discomfort during a practice session. The Braves’ medical staff will take the best precautions to reduce the risk of major injury.
On Friday, Acuña officially announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Home Run Derby.
"Dear fans, after dealing with lower back tightness early in the week, we've decided not to participate in the Home Run Derby as a precaution," Acuna wrote. "My top priority is staying healthy so I can remain on the field and help my team as much as possible.
"Wishing all the best to my teammate Matt Olson, who will represent the Braves at home the way he knows best. I'm very excited for the opportunity to play on Tuesday, and once again, I'm truly grateful to all the fans who voted for me and gave me this incredible honor," he added.
After some time, Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, also posted the same story on her Instagram with a heartfelt message:
"Thank you, you’re the best fans."
Adding to his withdrawal, fans can expect him to play in Tuesday’s 2025 All-Star Game, which will depend on his recovery from his injury.
Matt Olson to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in Home Run Derby
The Home Run Derby takes place on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. MLB posted on X/Twitter Friday, confirming that Matt Olson will replace Acuna Jr. for the Home Run Derby:
"Matt Olson will replace his Braves teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 2025 @TMobile #HRDerby."
The Georgia native has registered 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 49 runs scored this season in 89 games with a .844 OPS, after smashing 54 home runs in 2023 for the Braves.
Olson will join the likes of Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cal Raleigh, James Wood, Junior Caminero, Byron Buxton and more in Monday's event.