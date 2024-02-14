Ronald Acuña Jr. features in Topps card commercial

Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. was featured in Topps' latest commercial for their release of the 2024 Topps Series One baseball cards. The Atlanta Braves outfielder is coming off the best season of his career in the MLB after becoming the first player in history to record a 40-70 season and winning the NL MVP in the process. As popular baseball card manufacturer Topps releases their latest series, Acuña Jr. features as the central figure in their latest commercial.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was signed by the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014 and went on to make his major league debut for them in the 2018 season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in his first season and has since established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league. As the Braves dominated the league last year, the Venezuelan went on to record a historic season with a .337 batting average, 41 homers, 106 RBI, 73 steals, 217 hits, 149 runs and 383 total bases.

Having picked up the first NL MVP of his career last month, Acuña Jr. now features in Topps latest commercial along with the likes of Aaron Judge and Elly De La Cruz. Topps shared the new video on their social media starring Acuña Jr. on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Topps commercial features late boadcaster Skip Caray's voice

The imminent release of the 2024 Topps Series One release on Wednesday also featured the voice of the late Skip Caray.

Expand Tweet

Caray was the broadcaster for the Braves for over three decades and passed away in 2008. In a tribute to the legendary MLB broadcaster, the commercial used AI to bring his voice back to life in the commercial.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.