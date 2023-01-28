Ronald Acuna Jr. joined the war of words between his father, Ronald Acuna, and former Venezuelan shortstop Alex Gonzalez on social media last night.

He wrote a scathing reply to Gonzalez's post in which the former shortstop chanted "Acuna withdrew, withdrew and could not take the pressure." This was in reaction to Acuna Jr.'s decision to retire from the Venezuelan Baseball League.

Alex Gonzalez is a former baseball shortstop who has had a decent 16-year career in the MLB, representing several teams including the Miami Marlins, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

He was an All-Star in the 1999 season and won the World Series with the Marlins in 2003. Gonzalez recently got into a social media feud with the Acuna family after Ronald Acuna's home run trot against his former team Leones de Caracas.

In the final of the Venezuelan Baseball League, Ronald Acuna hit a home run to give his team, Tiburones de La Guardia, the lead and followed it with a celebratory run. It incited a series of violent events that saw the Acuna family attacked in the stands. After the game, Acuna took to Instagram to criticize Gonzalez's behavior following his family's ordeal.

Following an exchange of words between his father and Gonzalez, Acuna Jr. wrote, "Alex Gonzalez, life must be difficult after retirement. When talking about the best SS in Venezuela, nobody mentions you, your numbers are not impressive, and now you want to use my name to appear. I keep playing making history. and you keep criticizing from the sofa at home."

Will we ever see Ronald Acuna Jr. play in Venezuela again?

While Ronald Acuna Jr. specifically said that he's retiring from the Venezuelan League, he's unlikely to represent the national team in the upcoming WBC series. One reason for that is the Atlanta Braves' desire to keep him up for spring training and monitor his progress, while he also hinted that he's not wanted by the national team.

There has been a lot of speculation about Acuna's involvement with the Venezuelan national team in recent weeks, and it's still not clear what the future holds for him. For now, he's happy to support his country in the WBC as a spectator as he prepares for the big season ahead. His sights will be firmly set on the 2023 opening day clash against the Washington Nationals.

