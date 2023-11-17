Ronald Acuna Jr. named 2023 NL MVP after remarkable season, unanimous career-first win for Braves superstar

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. has been named as the unanimous National League MVP. The 25-year-old outfielder is one of the most electric players in baseball, delivering one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent memory.

"A historic season of power and speed unlike any other. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player!" - @MLB

En route to his potential first MVP Award, the Atlanta Braves outfielder put together an incredible season at the dish, proving why he is regarded as one of the best in the game. A four-time All-Star, Acuna had the best season of his young MLB career, becoming the first player in history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.

Although injuries may have held him back from winning the award earlier in his career, based on his 2023 production, it seems likely that this will not be the final time he is dubbed an MVP.

At only 25, Ronald Acuna Jr. is still not in his prime, which has left some fans wondering what kind of numbers he can produce as he continues to evolve.

"Ronald Acuna Jr. wins NL MVP award unanimously. #Dodgers Mookie Betts unanimous 2nd place finisher. Freddie Freeman third and Matt Olson fourth. All 30 ballots had Acuna-Betts 1-2" - @billplunkettocr

Even though the Atlanta Braves had a premature ending to their postseason, thanks to the likes of the new National League MVP, they have been one of the most potent lineups in the game. This year, the Braves ended the year with the best record in the MLB, slugging their way to an impressive 104-58 record.

Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrated his MVP Award by playing in the Venezuelan Winter League

Many modern athletes would sit at home with friends and family on the night that they are expected to win a massive individual award. However, this is not the case for Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves superstar is slated to lead off for his hometown club, Tiburones de La Guaira, alongside fellow MLB players Maikel Garcia, Alcides Escobar, and Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The fact that he is continuing to put in the work and play for his hometown squad on the night he was crowned National League MVP has only helped him gain more fans across the MLB. At this point, it's difficult to root against the new MVP, who has become the new face of Venezuelan baseball following the retirement of Miguel Cabrera.

